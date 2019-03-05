Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside East Harlem building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is underway for the arsonists who lit a bottle on fire and tossed it inside an apartment building in East Harlem.It happened on Thursday, February 28th just before 9 p.m. inside the building near Madison Avenue and 116th Street.Several people were home at the time of the incident.Video captured the moment when one of the two masked men threw the Molotov cocktail down the second-floor hallway.The men were seen entering the building, throwing the bottle and then leaving minutes later.The fire department responded and quickly put out the fire. The flames did leave behind damage to the floor in front of one of the apartments.Fortunately, no one was injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------