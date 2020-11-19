2 suspects caught on video attacking woman in front of Brooklyn subway elevator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7990619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the man who they believe punched a subway conductor in the face in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera attacking a subway passenger in Brooklyn during a dispute over masks.The incident took place on Friday, November 13, around noon, inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station.Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects approach a 60-year-old woman who was waiting for an elevator.Police say the victim told the suspects to wear a mask and tried to stop them from getting on the elevator.According to authorities, the suspects refused and began to punch the victim repeatedly in the face and body.The two suspects then fled the scene in unknown direction.The woman suffered bruising to her face and pain to her legs. She was treated and released from a nearby hospital.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.