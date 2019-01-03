Video: 3 hurt, 1 critically, when car slams into Queens furniture store

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has new cell phone video of the aftermath in Ozone Park.

Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A woman was critically injured when her car slammed into a Queens furniture store and caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened on Liberty Avenue just before 3 a.m. in the Ozone Park section.

The silver Honda Accord somehow lost control northbound on 122nd Street, jumped the curb and crashed into the front of Salco Furniture.

The car, with Florida tags, hit the store with such force that the car shifted parallel to the sidewalk. Steel gates prevented the car from crashing through the window and into the store.

Witnesses said the car caught fire after the crash, and the driver and two passengers were trapped inside.

Video of the crash's aftermath shows good Samaritans using an extinguisher to put out the fire.
EMBED More News Videos

The driver crashed into a furniture store in Ozone Park.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video showed the crash in Ozone Park.


"I heard the bump the car made when it got stuck in the gate," witness Abdo Almeoliki said. "Then we came out and we saw the fire, and somebody asked for a bottle to extinguish the fire. I grabbed it from the back, and I went outside. We go there, there was fire in the bottom."

The 25-year-old driver is in critical condition at Jamaica Medical Center.

Her two passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were also hospitalized with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar into buildingOzone ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
3 workers injured falling off scaffolding in Brooklyn
NYPD ID's suspect with distinctive tattoos wanted in rape
Woman charged in butt injection death served 2 prison terms
House cat found with screwdriver protruding from head
Questions after city delays Fair Fares transit program
Boxer puppy found neglected, abused in Queens
Show More
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
8-year-old girl, woman critically injured in NJ head-on crash
More News