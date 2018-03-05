Four firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn early Monday morning.Dramatic video shows part of the roof of the building falling onto firefighters as they battled this raging fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Monday inside the three-story brownstone on Jefferson Avenue.Two of the firefighters were taken to the hospital, the others were treated at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------