4 firefighters injured when roof collapses during fire in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire injured at least four firefighters in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Four firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Dramatic video shows part of the roof of the building falling onto firefighters as they battled this raging fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Monday inside the three-story brownstone on Jefferson Avenue.

Two of the firefighters were taken to the hospital, the others were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighter injuredfdnybuilding firefireBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News