BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --Four firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn early Monday morning.
Dramatic video shows part of the roof of the building falling onto firefighters as they battled this raging fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Monday inside the three-story brownstone on Jefferson Avenue.
Two of the firefighters were taken to the hospital, the others were treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
