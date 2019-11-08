Video: 81-year-old man randomly kicked in the back in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The search is on for the man behind a brutal and unprovoked attack in the Bronx.The 81-year-old victim was standing on Jerome Avenue and reading a newspaper Thursday morning.Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the man from behind and kick him in the back.After knocking the victim to the ground, the attacker just walked away.The victim suffered injuries to his shoulder and his wrist.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------