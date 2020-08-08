Video shows armed suspect steal cigarettes from Brooklyn corner deli

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows a suspect pull out a gun at a corner deli in Brooklyn before stealing a packet of cigarettes.
Police say a man pretended to pay for his items at the Munchiez Deli in Brownsville Thursday afternoon, when he took out a handgun and placed it on the countertop.
Investigators say the suspect then pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cigarettes.
The suspect then grabbed the cigarettes then fled.
The clerk was not injured in the incident.
