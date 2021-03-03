Video: Asian man beaten in unprovoked attack at NYC subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10380812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on the rally that happened outside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another unprovoked attack on a person of Asian descent, this time in a subway station on Manhattan's Lower East Side.It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the East Broadway F train station near Rutgers Street.Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video of the incident, which shows the assailant waiting until the 56-year-old victim walks past him to launch the attack.He punches the victim and pushes him to the ground, where he hits him repeatedly before walking away.Police say the suspect fled into the station.The victim sustained non-life threatening head injuries and was transported via EMS in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated and released.The NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime.There are no arrests at this time.The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on Asians in New York City, with residents on edge.A rally was held outside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Monday to demand the man charged in the stabbing of an Asian man in Chinatown be prosecuted as a hate crime."We are fed up, and we are pissed off," community advocate Don Lee said at the rally. "Enough is enough."Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about all of these recent attacks against Asian Americans and if some of these incidents have more to do with mental health or crimes of opportunity, and if adding hate crime charges would add to racial tensions."We can't prejudge each incident, we need the facts," he said. "But that said, there is clearly a horrible trend right now, disgusting trend in this city and in this nation of attacks on Asian Americans. Most horribly what we saw in San Francisco, (where a) man was killed just walking down the street. No provocation, no reason, just killed because he was Asian American."Still, the string of recent violence against persons of Asian descent has many living in fear.Jennifer Tam is the co-founder of the grassroots organization, "Welcome to Chinatown.""In normal times, I'd be going for an outdoor run, grabbing groceries, grabbing dinner, something like that," she said. "I don't that anymore."Tam says after the Chinatown stabbing, waking up the next day felt different."It's impossible to go around the neighborhood without sensing some sort of fear," she said. "And we've been feeling this way for the last year or so...I've never felt unsafe living in Chinatown until the last year, seeing what has happened to friends, to our elderly community."----------