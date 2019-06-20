VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect

Dramatic video shows a police officer in Australia spectacularly interrupting his news conference by tackling a suspect.

Det. Senior Sgt. Daren Edwards made the tackle.

Police say the suspect actually interrupted the news conference earlier, expressing his disapproval of police.

And later, after his alleged comments to a 19-year-old woman, the woman's father started to chase him.

The suspect was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities: David Ortiz not intended target of shooting
Pedestrian critically hurt when minivan jumps curb in Queens
Man convicted in Junior Guzman trial involved in jail assault
EMT, mom of late firefighter attend graduation of baby saved in 1998
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
At least 15 shots fired, 1 injured when gunfire breaks out in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Strong to severe storms Thursday
Show More
Man stabs 2 after being attacked at NJ strip mall
NJ Uber Eats driver caught touching himself after food delivery
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Delta Airlines warns of flight delays due to technical issue
Couple robbed after exiting Maserati outside their NJ home
More TOP STORIES News