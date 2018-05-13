Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old boy is expected to be OK after a bounce house blew away from an Adelanto home and onto a street on Saturday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ADELANTO, California --
A 9-year-old boy is expected to be okay after a bounce house blew away from an California home and onto a street on Saturday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the area of Highway 395 and Bartlett Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the inflatable house blowing away from a home near the 18200 block of Delicious Avenue.

Officials said the child was inside and fell out after the bounce house rolled onto Highway 395 and hit a vehicle traveling southbound.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle had no injuries and was "shook up" from the ordeal, sheriff's officials said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bounce housechild injuredhighways
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News