VIDEO: Brazen robber chokes out victim in Upper Manhattan

Police are searching for a man who put his robbery victim in a choke hold in Upper Manhattan.On Friday, the suspect approached the 23-year-old victim inside a building on West 147th Street and Amsterdam Ave just before 10 p.m.The suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the man. When the victim resisted, the suspect put him into a rear chokehold that caused him to go unconscious. The suspect then stole the victim's cellphone, wallet, backpack and $1,000 in cash.The suspect fled the building in an unknown direction.The victim suffered bruising to his neck and was treated at the scene by EMS.The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a beard, mustache, black sunglasses and a black backpack. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with the words 'R.I.P Youth' on its front and a graphic of a tombstone with an upside down house on its back, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------