Thief caught on camera stealing E-Bike from in front of restaurant in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a thief caught on camera brazenly stealing an E-Bike from in front of a Brooklyn restaurant.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident May 11 on Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene.
A 39-year-old deliveryman had locked the bike in front of the restaurant where he works, but when he returned he found it was gone.
Police determined that the suspect used a portable grinder to cut through the lock, removed the bike and fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.
