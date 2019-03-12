Video captures burglar creeping around in 2-year-old toddler's Bronx bedroom

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a Bronx bedroom where a 2-year-old toddler was sleeping.

Police say the suspect broke into the apartment on Johnson Avenue and West 236th Street in Riverdale through the fire escape last Friday night.

He rummaged around the room with what appeared to be a screw driver in his right hand, but then left when he heard the toddler's father.

Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry and a bicycle.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a man last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

