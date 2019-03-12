Video captures burglar creeping around in newborn baby's Bronx bedroom

EMBED <>More Videos

The entire incident was caught on camera in the Bronx.

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a Bronx bedroom where a 2-month-old baby was sleeping.

The suspect broke into the apartment on West 236th Street in Riverdale through the fire escape last Friday night.

He rummaged around the room, but left when he heard the baby's father.

Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry, and a bicycle.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a man last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
riverdalebronxnew york cityburglarybabycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-alarm fire tears through Glen Cove plumbing business
Suspect pushes woman into Brooklyn apartment in attemped rape
AccuWeather: Clear and cooler Tuesday
Stabbing inside Dive 75 on UWS injures 2 men
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Bronx hit-and-run
Elderly man knocked down in East Harlem home invasion
Show More
US joins Ethiopian-led investigation at Boeing crash site
4 men wounded in shooting at Paterson liquor store
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing fan's phone
Official: LI man who gouged grandmother's eyes kills self
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
More TOP STORIES News