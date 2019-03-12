Video captures burglar creeping around in newborn baby's Bronx bedroom

The entire incident was caught on camera in the Bronx.

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a Bronx bedroom where a 2-month-old baby was sleeping.

Police say the suspect broke into the apartment on West 236th Street in Riverdale through the fire escape last Friday night.

He rummaged around the room, but he left when he heard the baby's father.

Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry, and a bicycle.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a man last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

