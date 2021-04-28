Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in brutal attack inside Manhattan CVS

By Eyewitness News
Video captures suspect wanted in brutal attack inside NYC CVS

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new video of a brutal attack inside a Manhattan CVS near Penn Station.

Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday, April 24 around 7 p.m. inside of a CVS located at 5 Pennsylvania Plaza.

Surveillance video shows a 24-year-old male victim entering the store when he was approached by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect then punches the victim in the back of the head and neck while shouting anti-gay slurs.

Officials say the suspect then fled on foot going westbound on 34th Street towards 9th Avenue.


The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

