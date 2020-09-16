VIDEO: Car plows into front of elementary school in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in East Brunswick are searching for the driver who plowed into the front of an elementary school.East Brunswick police officers responded to Bowne Munro Elementary School on Main Street early Tuesday morning.Upon arrival, officers saw that the main entrance to the school was pushed in and multiple windows on the front door were broken.Surveillance video of the incident showed that at approximately 4:30 a.m., a dark-colored newer model Jeep Liberty or older model Jeep Commander entered the school parking lot and parked near the front entrance of the school.The vehicle then waited for approximately eight minutes and then began to leave.As the vehicle began to travel toward the exit, it stopped, reversed, lined up with the front door, and drove forward into the school's front doors.If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident or similar incidents, please contact Det. Brian Adams (732-390-6990 or badams@ebpd.net).Confidential tips are accepted by dialing 732-4EBTIPS (328477) or by emailing tips@ebpd.net.----------