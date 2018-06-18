Video catches teens snatching wallet in string of thefts in Brooklyn

It happened along Brighton Beach Avenue.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New video shows one of several suspects snatch a wallet right from a victim's hand in Brooklyn.

Police say the same group of teens have stolen wallets from at least five people along Brighton Beach Avenue, just in the past two months.

Investigators say the suspects are all teen boys and have targeted two elderly women during the crime spree.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

