Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: VIDEO

CHICAGO -- Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago Monday.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said they believe an accelerator on the cart became stuck, causing it to lose control.

Video shot by a passenger waiting for their flight shows the car driving in circles, unmanned, as workers jump out of the way and pull each other to safety, even as they try to find a way to stop the cart.

Eventually another airport employee on another vehicle rams the cart, knocking it on its side and stopping it.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisamerican airlinescaught on video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
Man found dead in road in apparent hit-and-run in Queens
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Mets slugger Pete Alonso donates custom cleats to 9/11 museum
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
Man stabbed several times in front of Lower East Side deli
Show More
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by ex-NJ 'pooperintendent'
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Increased age to buy tobacco, vaping products among new CT laws
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun and warming up
More TOP STORIES News