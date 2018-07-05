Video: Close call for newlyweds as tree limb comes down

Video captured a couple's scary close call on their wedding day.Newlyweds Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka were taping an interview while sitting at a picnic table when there was a loud cracking sound.The pair then dashed out of the way just before a giant tree limb fell down and hit the table, breaking part of it.Cheyenne suffered minor injuries, but the couple finished their interview at the table.Cheyenne said "our love is forever going to be stronger than that tree."----------