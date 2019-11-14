Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation

By Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a group of dirt bike riders who the NYPD says terrorized police officers at a gas station in the Bronx.

It happened on Sunday, when police approached the bikers who were riding recklessly in Hunt's Point.

Investigators say one biker jumped off his bike and ran away on Bruckner Boulevard.

When an officer tried to recover the bike, the group began to circle him.

That officer then pulled out his Taser and the bikers took off.

The gas station clerk says the bikers are regulars and they never cause a problem.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxhunts pointnew york cityatvnypddirt bikecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Long Island
Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside Cypress Hills deli
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week
Newborn found dead along walking path in NY wooded area
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News