Video shows Long Island doctor describing weapons cache allegedly used to threaten wife

TUCKAHOE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Dramatic new video shows a plastic surgeon on Long Island describing in detail how he was stockpiling weapons, allegedly to make threats against his estranged wife who lives in Westchester County.
Dr. Matthew Bonanno, 47, was arraigned Tuesday on a 53-count indictment for criminal possession of weapons found in Tuckahoe last month.
He remains in custody on $100,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond, which he has been unable to post.
Authorities say Bonanno, of Great Neck, was found with a large cache of weapons including assault-style rifles, hand guns, high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, body armor and brass knuckles.
The investigation started after Bonanno allegedly told a friend about plans to kill his estranged wife at Growler's Beer Bistro in Tuckahoe, where a patron overheard the conversation and called police.
Bonanno's lawyer attacked the credibility of that witness, describing the bar patron who called police as the "town drunk."
He said his client is just a gun collector and that he pointed out to police where those firearms would be located.
He also disputed statements made by police and prosecutors that some large-scale tragedy was avoided.
"He should be out," he said. "He should be working, healing people that need to be healed. The day after this event, he had three surgeries scheduled for that morning. Does that sound like somebody that's going to do something bad the night before?"
