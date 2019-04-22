VIDEO: Dollar General worker dragged through parking lot by shoplifters, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Dollar General employee was dragged through a parking lot after he tried to confront two shoplifters in Clearwater, Florida.
Surveillance footage released by the Clearwater Police Department shows the two women entering the store, then quickly making their escape after being noticed by an employee.
The worker followed the suspects out of the store and confronted them at their car, but the driver suddenly put the car in reverse, trapping the employee between the door and the car. According to police, the man was then dragged for about 20 feet before falling to the pavement.
The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and was treated for minor injuries, but the suspects have not yet been identified and taken into custody. One of the women had rainbow-colored hair, and they left in a Black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag. The two face potential strong arm robbery and aggravated battery charges.
If you have any information that could help Clearwater detectives identify these women, call 727-562-4242 or use tip411.
