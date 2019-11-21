Video shows dramatic rescue from burning car in Connecticut

STAFFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A dramatic rescue was caught on camera in Connecticut, as a driver jumped into action to pull a man from a burning car.

Video shows the car bursting into flames on a street in Stafford.

A passing driver saw what happened and didn't hesitate.

He pulled his own car over and got to the driver of the burning car.

He was able to get him out with only minor injuries.

Stafford's fire chief posted the video of the good Samaritan on Facebook, calling him a hero.

