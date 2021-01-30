Video shows duck hunters rescued off LI's south shore after boat blows away

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8912578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A New Jersey family is grateful for five teenage boys who formed a human chain to rescue two kids from an ice-cold pond.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10103778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

HEWLETT HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) -- A daring rescue was caught on video after three duck hunters got stuck off Long Island's south shore.Nassau County Police say the trio of duck hunters got stranded in Hewlett Harbor when a gust of wind blew their boat away Thursday night.A police helicopter used its flood lights to find them.Officers on a boat then brought the hunters safely ashore.A friend of the hunters located their boat and towed it back.----------