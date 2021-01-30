Video shows duck hunters rescued off LI's south shore after boat blows away

Nassau County Police say the trio of duck hunters got stranded in Hewlett Harbor when a gust of wind blew their boat away Thursday night.
A police helicopter used its flood lights to find them.
Officers on a boat then brought the hunters safely ashore.
A friend of the hunters located their boat and towed it back.
