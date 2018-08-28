CIGARETTES

VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants

EMBED </>More Videos

Stunning video shows the moment an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants while he was shopping for a television.

Brad Belstock
ANAHEIM, California. --
Without warning, an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants while he was shopping for a television at a store in Anaheim, California on Monday.

In the incident that was caught on surveillance video, the man is seen looking around when all of a sudden there was a blast and flames shot from his pants.

RELATED: Controversial UCSF study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks

The man is then seen limping through the store as employees rushed to help him.

The manager says the man went into the bathroom to tend to the burns he suffered. While that was going on, the manager went and put out the e-cigarette, which was still burning.

RELATED: Woman claims e-cigarette exploded in her pocket

Given the store's location in an industrial neighborhood, the manager says a fire would have done considerable damage.

Despite the burns, the manager says the man left the store on his own, presumably to drive to the hospital. But the man reportedly instead drove himself home and asked for a relative to get some supplies from a pharmacy so he could treat the burns.

Get the latest updates about smoking and e-cigarettes here.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smokinge-cigarettescigarettesfirecaught on cameraAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIGARETTES
NYC hikes price of pack of cigarettes to $13, highest in US
NYC Council approves bill to raise cost of cigarettes
Exclusive: Illegal cigarettes are big business in NYC
Man burned, house catches fire after vape cigarette explodes
More cigarettes
Top Stories
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car on LI
Yet another major water main breaks in Hoboken
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Manhattan hotel evacuated after trash fires on 3 floors
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
Show More
Half-naked woman apparently rings homes' doorbells
Study: Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 in Puerto Rico
NYPD: 3 men ordering food, assaulting, robbing deliverymen
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
'The Conners': John Goodman hints Roseanne will be killed off
More News