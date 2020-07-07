Video: Fireworks shoot out car window on Belt Parkway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Scary and dangerous moments were caught on camera when someone set off fireworks as they drove.
Video shows colorful fireworks explode out the moving vehicle's window.
This happened Monday night on the Belt Parkway near Flatbush Avenue.
There are no reports of any injuries linked to this stunt, but it was terrifying for other drivers.
