Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester

THORNWOOD, Westchester County (WABC) -- NewsCopter 7 was overhead as first responders came to the rescue of a boy who became stuck in the mud in Westchester.Crews were called to the scene in Thornwood on Tuesday afternoon at James Carroll Park.Initial reports indicated the boy was stuck in mud up to his waist out on the muddy pond.The responding crews were able to extend a ladder out to the victim and help him out safely.Few other details were released.----------