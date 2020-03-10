Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester

THORNWOOD, Westchester County (WABC) -- NewsCopter 7 was overhead as first responders came to the rescue of a boy who became stuck in the mud in Westchester.

Crews were called to the scene in Thornwood on Tuesday afternoon at James Carroll Park.

Initial reports indicated the boy was stuck in mud up to his waist out on the muddy pond.

The responding crews were able to extend a ladder out to the victim and help him out safely.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchester countythornwoodrescuechild rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York Auto Show delayed, half marathon canceled due to coronavirus
First New Jersey death from novel coronavirus reported in Bergen Co.
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
2 Long Island school bus drivers test positive for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
NYC Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Child burned by 'spray sanitizer' sold at NJ 7-Eleven
New York International Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus
Barclays: NY trading floor worker tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19: United Nations to close to general public, limit staff
CT Governor to take emergency action in response to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News