New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana.No one was hurt, but it was a close call for two repair workers that were standing on a cherry picker lift near the top of the brick tower.Yang Yu shared video of the incident on Instagram.It shows the clock dangling above the workers before becoming detached from a crane, bouncing off the basket and plummeting to the ground.The is video making its rounds across social media with many sharing clock puns like "time turned fragile" and "the Purdue clock tower is having a rough time."