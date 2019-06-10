VIDEO: Grasshoppers swarming Sardinia, destroying farmlands

ROME -- Farmers in Sardinia are complaining of grasshoppers swarming the Italian island and destroying farmlands.

Footage from Nuoro in the center of Sardinia showed millions of the species of locust crowding a field of grass, a tree and a building.

Representatives from Italy's Coldiretti Agricultural Association said the insects are destroying hay that is meant to feed livestock.

Farmers have been trucking in hay from other parts of Sardinia, raising their costs.

Farmers are now calling on authorities for assistance.

There are concerns that the insects could move to other crops, including Sardinia's grape vines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
