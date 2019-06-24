SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Video shows a gunman randomly open fire in the Bronx.
You can see the shooter run across the street and unload numerous rounds.
Then, police say he got into the back seat of a gray Mercedes Benz SUV through its rear driver's side door. He then fired several more bullets as the car drove away.
The shooting happened on Sunday, Jun e 16th around 8:13 p.m. on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video: Gunman opens fire running across Bronx street, gets in car and fires more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More