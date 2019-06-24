Video: Gunman opens fire running across Bronx street, gets in car and fires more

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Video shows a gunman randomly open fire in the Bronx.You can see the shooter run across the street and unload numerous rounds.Then, police say he got into the back seat of a gray Mercedes Benz SUV through its rear driver's side door. He then fired several more bullets as the car drove away.The shooting happened on Sunday, Jun e 16th around 8:13 p.m. on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.Police are still searching for the gunman.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------