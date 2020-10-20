Shocking video shows gunman shoot suspected shoplifter inside NYC bodega

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7165968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has the latest details after a 73-year-old woman was pushed onto subway tracks after a fight in New York City.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7167327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett has more on the rising tension in communties affected by New York City COVID enforcement.

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Shocking video shows a gunman opening fire inside a Bronx bodega and shooting a suspected shoplifter.The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section.Police say the gunman chased down the suspected thief, then drew a gun and shot the victim in the chest.The 26-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Police are looking for the gunman, as well as a woman who was with him at the time of the shooting.----------