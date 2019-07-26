Video shows stray bullet shooting of man playing dominoes in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the Bronx while playing a game of Dominoes.Police are saying he was hit by a stray bullet and released surveillance video of the incident.A 51-year-old man was playing the game with friends in front of his building in the Melrose section when he got caught in a shootout, sending people into the street running.Citizen App video shows the moments after police arrived, with the table where the men were playing dominos still on the sidewalk.Police have released surveillance video of the two shooters running away with guns pointed.Police say they were shooting at each other when people on the street started running.Several people were in front of 952 Sherman Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.The victim was hit in the torso in a hail of bullets. Police believe it came from the gun of the man in the black sweatshirt. The gunmen were seen in the video wearing a black sweatshirt and a white sweater shirt.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is in stable condition and expected to survive.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------