Video shows kids running for cover during shooting at Missouri park

WELLSTON, Mo. -- Police in Missouri said they are disgusted after a shooting near a park full of kids Thursday sent people running for cover.

A 16-year-old was hit in the arm and a 30-year-old was shot in the leg, KMOV reported.

Surveillance video shows the whole thing from three different angles as three people shoot at each other while kids play nearby.

Watching the videos, you can see at the top right of the screen the first hints something is up.

A man walking on the sidewalk near trees appears to pull a gun.

"I mean that is absolutely disgusting," said North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin.

A white truck can also be seen turning near Wellston Trojans Park as sparks from the gun the man is shooting fire off in the public area.

"Shot, shot, shot, shot, shot," Major Martin said.

As if that wasn't enough, a second man runs into the street firing a gun.

"It's sickening. Who in their right mind would do that?" Major Martin said.

A third man comes from behind the tree, also firing a gun.

"It is absolutely shocking to watch three armed men unload in broad daylight," Major Martin said.

But Major Martin said what's even more shocking is what happened a few minutes before.

"These little babies don't even know what they're doing. They're running around," Major Martin said.

The trio is seen in green, white and red shirts walking through Trojan Park with guns as children play.

A few seconds after the men start shooting, small children and adults run for cover.

"It makes me sick, it breaks my heart to see 10, 20, 30 people enjoying a night at the park. Shots rang out and it just ruins everything," Major Martin said.

No one in the park was hit.

Investigators said they did find blood in the truck that was also reported as stolen, but never found a victim.

"That's why we're looking for the public's help," Major Martin said. "We want to piece this together because it is shocking when you watch the video. There's a lot in play."

Police are talking to a person of interest but said they're still looking for the people in that white SUV.
