Video: Laundromat worker attacked over broken washing machine in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A brutal attack at a Brooklyn laundromat over a broken washing machine was caught on camera.It happened Saturday morning inside Hicks Mega Laundromat on Hicks Street in Red Hook.Police say the suspect started arguing with a 34-year-old employee when his washing machine malfunctioned.That's when things turned physical with the suspect punching, kicking and pushing the employee before hitting him with a chair and taking off.