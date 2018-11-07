VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man is facing serious charges after he was caught on camera taking a dangerous dive into an alligator pit.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida --
A Florida man was hurt after putting himself between a "croc" and a hard place. He's facing serious charges after he recently took a dangerous dive into an alligator pit.

Cameras captured the moment at St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Investigators say the man broke in and spent hours wandering around.

And at one point, he jumped into a pit full of alligators and was attacked. He made it out alive and took off.

When staffers showed up to the park in the morning, they found a pair of shorts and Crocs - the kind you wear on your feet.

They assumed it was part of a prank until they spotted blood and called police.

WJAX says the man, who was later identified as Jeff Black, was found wandering around his home.

It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

No animals were hurt in the incident.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alligatorattackbreak-inu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Man indicted in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
Officials: Middle school teacher commits suicide in classroom
3 lucky lotto winners become New York's newest millionaires
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Dad of slain jogger Karina Vetrano describes finding her body
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Show More
Trump warns Dems, calls CNN reporter 'rude, terrible person'
7 On Your Side Investigates: Polling problems on Election Day
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' wants a hug
Driver in crash that killed Broadway star's child kills self
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
More News