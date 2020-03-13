Video: Man breaks into Manhattan restaurant, steals $800

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man who took burglarized a Midtown Manhattan restaurant.
Surveillance video showed the man inside Glaze Teriyaki Restaurant around 1 a.m. Thursday on West 56th Street.
The man took $800 and left the scene.
Police say the burglar got in through the back door.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
