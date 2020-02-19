Police: Shocking video released of man brutally beaten in random attack in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released shocking new video of a brutal and random beating that took place on the Upper West Side earlier this month.Officials say a 55-year-old man was walking on Broadway near 103rd Street in the afternoon on Feb. 5, when a male suspect approached the victim from behind, knocked him to the ground and punched him repeatedly, and then kicked him in the face.The brutal beating caused bruising to the victim's head and torso.The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.Police describe the suspect as a 20-30-year-old male who was last seen wearing all dark clothing.The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------