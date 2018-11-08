VIDEO: Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House, runs away

EMBED </>More Videos

Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 8, 2018.

Customers screamed as a man fell through the ceiling tiles of a Waffle House in Alabama on Sunday.

Customers said the man appeared intoxicated as he continued to run around the restaurant in his underwear.

Police say 27-year-old Wesley Bost left his pants behind in the bathroom, which also contained his driver's license.

So, officers didn't have to do too much detective work to figure out who was responsible for all of the damage.

They say, however, Bost got away with an accomplice.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldwaffle housevandalismrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Exclusive: Teen girl speaks out after Lyft driver's lewd act
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Pizza deliveryman struck by wrong-way driver in Jersey City
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
12 killed, gunman dead in California nightclub shooting
LI high school bleacher controversy takes ugly turn
Show More
Video shows person sought in 21-year-old woman's murder
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
Criminal charges filed after mini crane plunges 4 stories in Harlem
More News