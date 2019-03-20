Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Bedford-Stuyvesant

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is shocking video of a man firing several shots into a parked Jeep in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the moments the man opens fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

It happened on Madison Street and Marcy Avenue last Thursday during rush hour.

A 40-year-old man was inside the car, but was not hurt.

The gunman was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, gray sweat suit and black/white sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

