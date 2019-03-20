BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is shocking video of a man firing several shots into a parked Jeep in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows the moments the man opens fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
It happened on Madison Street and Marcy Avenue last Thursday during rush hour.
A 40-year-old man was inside the car, but was not hurt.
The gunman was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, gray sweat suit and black/white sneakers.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Bedford-Stuyvesant
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News