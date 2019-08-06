VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of apparent stolen car during getaway in New Jersey

BELLEVILE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police said a New Jersey man held on to the hood of his car for two miles in an attempt to thwart a carjacking before falling off and suffering a critical injury.Police said it all started when two people walked into the unlocked door of the victim's home on High Street in Belleville around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, his wife, and their college-age daughter were sleeping at the time.The two alleged intruders stole the keys of a 2015 Lincoln SUV, got inside the car, and struggled to start it, as the model uses a keyless ignition system, police said.This gave the husband and wife time to run outside, police said, and the husband attempted to open the car door and yank the alleged thieves out. That's when the husband jumped on the hood, and the SUV took off.The man held onto the car for two miles before falling off and hitting his head on the pavement. His daughter told Eyewitness News that her father was critically injured.Police in Newark spotted a stolen Lincoln later in the day and took two people into custody. Police are investigating to confirm whether or not they were involved in the Belleville incident----------