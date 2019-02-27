Police searching for man who opened fire on street in the Bronx

The NYPD released surveillance video of a man opening fire on a Bronx street.

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who opened fire in front of children on a busy street in the Bronx.

It happened Feb. 22 on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.

Police say the suspect walked up to a 19-year-old man, pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at him.

In video released by the NYPD, people on the sidewalk are seen running or ducking for cover.

Fortunately no one was hurt. The gunman is now wanted for reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

