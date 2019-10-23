Video: Man randomly punches 68-year-old woman on Manhattan sidewalk

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who sucker punched a 68-year-old woman in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, and the terrifying incident was caught on surveillance camera.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, in the vicinity of 137th Street/Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Authorities say the victim, who uses a cane, was standing in front of her residence when the unidentified stranger who was walking down the sidewalk suddenly punched her on the left side of her head and continued walking.

There was no exchange or interaction prior to the assault.

The woman was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for pain and a laceration to left ear.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

