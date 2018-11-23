Video: Babylon man rescued from waters off Fire Island

(Suffolk County Police Department)

Fire Island, LONG ISLAND (WABC) --
Dramatic video has been released after a man was rescued from the rough waters off of Fire Island earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Nov. 13 when Suffolk County Police rescued Babylon resident Greg Antolini after his boat capsized in the Fire Island Inlet.

The 54-year-old was returning from a fishing trip on his 26-foot Everglades boat when the boat overturned in 8 to 10-foot waves during poor weather conditions.

Marine Bureau officer Erik Johnson, who was patrolling the area, spotted the capsized boat around 3 p.m. and notified police, who immediately dispatched a helicopter and two rescue boats.

Clinging to a single life jacket and desperately waving for help, Antolini was spotted by police, who were able to pull him from the water.

Antolini was taken to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Related Topics:
water rescueboat accidentFire IslandSuffolk County
