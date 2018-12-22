CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in her Brooklyn office Friday.
Officials said the suspect walked into "Ken Marble Inc." on Flushing Avenue in Clinton Hill through an open door around 5:45 p.m.
Dramatic surveillance video shows the suspect enter the office and point a gun at the 53-year-old victim. The video shows him pointing the gun in several directions.
Wanted for a ROBBERY that occurred on 12/21/18 at 6PM inside 156 Flushing Ave. #KenMarbleInc @NYPD88Pct #Brooklyn Receive up to💰$2500 REWARD for information regarding this case.☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/ehAL5NRwMQ— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 22, 2018
Police said the suspect demanded money from the woman and stole her pocketbook, which contained an iPhone 5 and $800 cash. He then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as a 25-year-old black man with a medium complexion who weighs approximately 200 and is six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black waist-length jacket, black faded jeans, black sneakers and a multi-colored scarf.
The NYPD is offering up to $2,500 for information regarding this case.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
