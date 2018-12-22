ARMED ROBBERY

Police search for man who robbed woman at gunpoint in Brooklyn office

Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in her Brooklyn office Friday.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Officials said the suspect walked into "Ken Marble Inc." on Flushing Avenue in Clinton Hill through an open door around 5:45 p.m.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the suspect enter the office and point a gun at the 53-year-old victim. The video shows him pointing the gun in several directions.



Police said the suspect demanded money from the woman and stole her pocketbook, which contained an iPhone 5 and $800 cash. He then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a 25-year-old black man with a medium complexion who weighs approximately 200 and is six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black waist-length jacket, black faded jeans, black sneakers and a multi-colored scarf.

The NYPD is offering up to $2,500 for information regarding this case.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

