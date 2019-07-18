Video: Man smashes security cameras with bat in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police need help tracking down a man who smashed security cameras inside an apartment building in the Bronx.

The man covered his face with some sort of rag while he smashed security cameras with a bat.

It happened on July 3rd at around 7 p.m. on Kelly Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in NYC
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 20 at anime studio
Woman sexually abused while sleeping in car in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms
Storms cause flooding, downed trees; 1 dead in CT
Police: Mother, daughter stabbed multiple times in NY
MTA report calls for cutting up to 2,700 jobs
Show More
NYC residents complain of rat increase after trash bins removed
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
Woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in NYC home invasion
Judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
More TOP STORIES News