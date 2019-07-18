Video: Man smashes security cameras with bat in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police need help tracking down a man who smashed security cameras inside an apartment building in the Bronx.The man covered his face with some sort of rag while he smashed security cameras with a bat.It happened on July 3rd at around 7 p.m. on Kelly Street.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------