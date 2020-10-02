Video: Man sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side of Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on the Upper West Side.Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched a 67-year-old man in the head.It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.The victim hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------