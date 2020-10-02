Video: Man sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on the Upper West Side.

Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched a 67-year-old man in the head.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.

The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.

The victim hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Elderly woman hit by revel scooter in Manhattan

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityassaultattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
AccuWeather: Damp start
Suspect ID'd after breaking window, attempting to rape sleeping teen
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Man attacked while filming TikTok video in NYC
Show More
Police: Windows smashed on MTA bus after verbal dispute
NYC teacher loses morale when no students show up
NYC couple gets surprise of a lifetime after COVID alters wedding
CDC's new guidelines could reduce virus spread on campus
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
More TOP STORIES News