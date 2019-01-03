Police are searching for four men who viciously assaulted and robbed a man in Brooklyn, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.The incident happened just after midnight on December 18 on Cleveland Street in Cypress Hills.Security video shows the 38-year-old victim walking down the street when he was sucker punched by one of the suspects.Two of individuals continued to assault the victim, while the other two removed the victim's iPhone.The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.The victim sustained bruising and swelling to the face, but he did not seek medical attention.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------