Man sucker punches his own attorney in Arizona courtroom: Video

Two family members were supposed to give victim impact statements when they lunged at Dale Williams.

ARIZONA -- A man sucker punched his own attorney square in the face in an Arizona courtroom, and the wild attack was all caught on camera.The man attacked his public defender on the first day of jury selection. He had a lengthy criminal history of assaults and disobeying orders, authorities said.That attorney is also now filing a lawsuit, saying he was suspended after the attack.County officials said the suspension was issued because they received multiple complaints from clients about that attorney as well.----------