Video: Man uses rock to smash his way into Huntington restaurant

HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who used a rock to break into a Suffolk County restaurant.Video shows the suspect trying over and over to break the glass door at Ting Restaurant on East Main Street in Huntington.It happened on September 16th at around 11:30 p.m.He eventually was able to break the glass and got inside.That's when he stole cash from the restaurant before taking off.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.----------