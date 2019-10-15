Video: Man uses rock to smash his way into Huntington restaurant

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who used a rock to break into a Suffolk County restaurant.

Video shows the suspect trying over and over to break the glass door at Ting Restaurant on East Main Street in Huntington.

It happened on September 16th at around 11:30 p.m.

He eventually was able to break the glass and got inside.

That's when he stole cash from the restaurant before taking off.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntingtonsuffolk countyburglarybreak insmash and grabsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Verizon crew finds body inside Midtown manhole
Funeral Tuesday for 1 of 2 teens killed in Pearl River crash
Police: Man raped woman who asked for directions in Hell's Kitchen
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 5: Celebrities hit the dance floor on Disney Night
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Tuesday
Hunter Biden sits down for exclusive interview with ABC News
Cuba Gooding, Jr. due back in court to face new allegation
Show More
Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
Couple who saved life of driver in crash 'devastated' they couldn't do more
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
More TOP STORIES News