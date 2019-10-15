Video: Man uses rock to smash his way into Long Island restaurant

HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who used a rock to break into a Long Island restaurant.Video shows the suspect trying over and over to break the glass door at Ting Restaurant on East Main Street in Huntington.It happened on September 16 around 11:30 p.m.The man eventually was able to break the glass and got inside.That's when he stole cash from the restaurant before taking off.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.----------