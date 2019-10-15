Video: Man uses rock to smash his way into Long Island restaurant

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who used a rock to break into a Long Island restaurant.

Video shows the suspect trying over and over to break the glass door at Ting Restaurant on East Main Street in Huntington.

It happened on September 16 around 11:30 p.m.

The man eventually was able to break the glass and got inside.

That's when he stole cash from the restaurant before taking off.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

Related topics:
huntingtonsuffolk countyburglarybreak insmash and grabsurveillance video
